The Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) has released the 2021 ratings for hospitals as part of its Care Compare program, and Essentia Health facilities throughout the region fared well.
Essentia Health-St. Mary’s Medical Center in Duluth received a four-star rating.
Essentia Health-Duluth received a three-star rating, as did Essentia Health-Virginia and Essentia Health St. Mary’s Hospital-Superior.
The overall rating is based on how well a hospital performs across different areas of quality, like treating heart attacks and pneumonia, readmission rates and safety of care.
Patient ratings were also released. The patient survey rating measures patients’ experiences of their hospital care. Recently discharged patients were asked about important topics, like how well nurses and doctors communicated, how responsive hospital staff were to their needs and the cleanliness and quietness of the hospital environment.
In this survey, Essentia Health St. Mary’s Hospital-Superior had a four-star rating. Essentia Health-St.Mary’s Medical Center, Essentia Health-Duluth and Essentia Health-Virginia all had three-star ratings.
“High-quality patient care and safety is the standard at Essentia Health,” shares Dr. Bill Heegaard, president of Essentia’s West Market. “This high rating is one more way to let the public know receiving care at Essentia Health is safe and the highest quality.”