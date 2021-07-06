As the prevalence of COVID-19 declines across the region, Essentia Health is returning to pre-pandemic patient visitation in our hospitals and clinics.
Like many health systems, Essentia responded to the public health crisis in spring 2020 by limiting visitors to its facilities. This past May, the policy relaxed by allowing two adult visitors per patient across all clinic and hospital settings. Starting today, those restrictions will be lifted.
According to an official statement released by Essentia today, this decision was made carefully after evaluating several criteria, including the number of new COVID cases locally and the percent of hospitalized patients. These changes are based on the availability of space in each unit. Visitors may still be limited in certain units.
Similarly, some restrictions remain in place at the long-term-care facilities.
Essentia will continue to follow guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, as well as state departments of health. Masks are required among everyone within the facilities and staff will continue to screen all patients and visitors for symptoms of COVID. Additionally, no outside food or beverages will be allowed.
Visitor restrictions remain in place for COVID-positive patients, as well as patients suspected to have COVID.
