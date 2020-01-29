Essentia Health-St. Mary’s Medical Center has been named one of America’s 100 Best Hospitals for Coronary Intervention by the company Healthgrades.
With close to 2,000 coronary intervention centers across the country, St. Mary’s was ranked among the Top 5 percent. It also received a Coronary Intervention Excellence Award.
The accolades reflect a relentless focus on quality and safety, cardiologist Jason Schultz said in a news release. He heads the transcatheter aortic valve replacement (TAVR) program. St. Mary’s was designated a Five-Star Recipient for Valve Surgery, as well.
“It underscores our commitment to providing the highest-quality care and our team’s tireless quest for quality,” Dr. Schultz said. “That’s something that doesn’t happen overnight — it happens over time.”