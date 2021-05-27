As COVID-19 positivity rates decrease, vaccinations increase and fewer patients are hospitalized due to COVID-19, Essentia Health is moving to less restrictive visitation guidelines.
Beginning Thursday, May 27, two adult visitors per patient will be allowed in the clinic and hospital settings, including emergency departments. Some surgical and procedural spaces may have special instructions that will be communicated to patients prior to their procedure. Visiting hours remain between 9 a.m. and 6 p.m.
Adult patients hospitalized with COVID-19 are still unable to have visitors except in special situations such as obstetric care or end-of-life.
Essentia continues to require all staff, patients and visitors to wear a mask that covers their mouth and nose while in the facilities and to stay in the patient room during the visit. All approved visitors will be screened for COVID and will not be permitted if symptomatic.