Essentia Health debuts community outreach vaccine site

Essentia Health on Thursday debuted its first community outreach COVID-19 vaccination site.
Essentia’s mobile vaccine unit was at The Hills Youth and Family Services, where 45 staff members were vaccinated, via the Phase 1A prioritization group. Essentia will continue to administer vaccines within among groups who otherwise would be challenged to receive the vaccine.
Organizations in need of on-site vaccination assistance are encouraged to complete and submit the facility intake form, which can be accessed by clicking here. Priority and eligibility will be determined by state health departments.
Elsewhere, Essentia continues to vaccinate people in the 65-plus age group. They are currently using a randomized selection process for patients who are 65 or older. At the vaccination site at Essentia Health-St. Mary’s Medical Center, about 700 doses were administered Thursday.
Patients are notified primarily through MyChart — the online patient portal — to let them know when they are invited to receive the COVID-19 vaccine. Essentia Health patients are encouraged to sign up for MyChart, which will be the primary method of notification.
Notification to those who are invited to receive a COVID-19 vaccine will occur as appointments are available.
