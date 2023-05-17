Essentia Health CEO Dr. David Herman was invited to testify about the current landscape of rural health care to members of the United States Senate Committee on Finance Wednesday afternoon in Washington, D.C.
The hearing, hosted by the Subcommittee on Health Care, is titled “Improving Health Care Access in Rural Communities: Obstacles and Opportunities.” It begins at 1:30 p.m. locally (2:30 p.m. Eastern) and can be streamed here.
Value-based care focuses on improving overall patient health with an emphasis on wellness and prevention. In a news release, Essentia said the approach allows them to partner with patients to provide the right care at the right time. For example, by better managing chronic conditions such as diabetes and congestive heart failure, the system can help patients avoid emergency department visits and hospitalizations.
Essentia participates in 23 value-based programs with both government and commercial payers with more than 200,000 attributed members. From 2018 to 2021, it has removed more than $100 million from the cost of care through value-based programs.
“At Essentia, we work tirelessly to improve health care in rural communities,” Dr. Herman said. “This includes a commitment to value-based care because of the better health outcomes and greater affordability demonstrated by this model. We are proud to be recognized as a leader in rural health care and excited to continue to put the health of our patients at the heart of all we do.”