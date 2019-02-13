The Essentia Health Fitness and Therapy Center will move into the vacant Younker’s space in the Miller Hill Mall.
Essentia purchased the space for $3.2 million and will move 60 of its staff to the new facility. In a statement, Essentia said it would pour another $15 million into the new health and fitness center with plans to relocate in the fall.
The statement said there also are plans for the second level of the building, but those will be
announced as they were finalized.
The new facility will offer a larger exercise area, more equipment and larger locker rooms, according to Essentia. There will be a therapy pool, but no lap pool.
The investment comes atop massive commitments the nonprofit is making toward other Duluth healthcare projects. Essentia Health intends to invest approximately $675 million to replace buildings on its downtown Duluth campus and another $125 million on related infrastructure and financing. The nonprofit says it's the largest private investment in Duluth’s history.