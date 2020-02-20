Essentia Health has purchased the former Sears property at the Miller Hill Mall in Duluth, according to a Thursday announcement.
The acquisition will allow a larger variety of services to be offered to patients, Essentia said. Several options are being considered for developing the property.
It's Essentia's second major purchase of mall property. Last year, it bought space formerly occupied by Younkers. Membership in the Center for Personal Fitness, which is located there, has increased since Essentia opened at the Miller Hill Mall last fall. Essentia's Therapy and Performance Center is also at the mall site.
Company officials said they are still working on plans for the Sears space, which need to be approved by the Board of Directors and a regional Board of Directors. Meanwhile, Essentia is planning to move additional services into the open space on the second floor of the former Younkers space, including therapy services, occupational medicine and retail services.