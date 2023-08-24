One of the companies interested in acquiring United States Steel Corp., has withdrawn its bid.
Esmark, Inc. said it will not participate in the purchase process for U.S Steel out of respect for the United Steelworkers.
“Esmark respects the position of the United Steelworkers (USW) which is supporting Cleveland-Cliffs' offer for U.S. Steel,” said Esmark in a news release. “Esmark maintains a solid working and personal relationship with the USW organization and its leadership.”
Esmark had made a cash offer of $35 a share to buy all of U.S. Steel.
Prior to Esmark's offer, Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. went public with an offer to buy all of U.S. Steel. USS rejected that offer.
The USW International then said it would throw its weight behind Cleveland-Cliffs' efforts to buy the totality of U.S. Steel. The union assigned the right to bid under its Basic Labor Agreement to Cleveland-Cliffs.
U.S. Steel announced it has a strategic alternatives review process underway to review any inquiries about buying portions or all of the company.
Jim Bouchard, Esmark chairman and chief executive officer, said the USW are partners with Esmark.
“The USW was our partner in the successful acquisition of Wheeling Pittsburgh Steel, and we remain close with them,” said Bouchard in the news release. “The U.S. Steel board must go through their process that they previously announced. We wish them the best during this process, and we will evaluate any opportunities in connection with that process, subject to support from the USW.”
In a letter to employees, U.S. Steel President and Chief Executive Officer David Burritt said the USW does not hold rights to prevent a potential transaction with any party.
Esmark Steel Group is a subsidiary of Esmark, Inc., based in Sewickley, Pa., and is one of the nation's leading processors and distributors of value-added flat-rolled steel, and the third-largest U.S. producer of tin plate steel.
U.S. Steel operates two Iron Range taconite plants, Minntac Mine in Mountain Iron and Keetac in Keewatin.
Cleveland-Cliffs operates Hibbing Taconite Co. near Chisholm and Hibbing, Minorca Mine near Virginia, Northshore Mining Co. in Babbitt and Silver Bay, and and United Taconite in Eveleth and Forbes. It also operates the Tilden Mine in Upper Michigan.