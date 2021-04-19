EPA’s RV Lake Guardian in Duluth

U.S. Environmental Protection Agency’s largest research vessel, the Lake Guardian, is docked along the Duluth entertainment convention center dock. Scientists on the Lake Guardian are searching for new species and evaluating the lower food web. Owned and operated by the EPA’s Great Lakes National Program Office, the Lake Guardianis equipped with sampling equipment and three laboratories. Scientists aboard the ship collect data to evaluate water quality, sediment and animal and plant life in all five of the lakes. These efforts help scientists to better understand and track environmental conditions and trends in the Great Lakes.