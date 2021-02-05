The Entrepreneur Fund has received a $2 million Grow with Google Small Business Fund loan and a $125,000 Google.org-funded grant from Opportunity Finance Network (OFN), a leading network for Community Development Financial Institutions (CDFIs). The grant will help the Entrepreneur Fund better serve minority and women-owned businesses in northeast and central Minnesota, as well as northwest Wisconsin.
“These funds couldn’t be better targeted or more timely. The Entrepreneur Fund will utilize them to expand our capital base and deploy them to diverse-owned and women-owned businesses across our region,” said Shawn Wellnitz, CEO and President of the Entrepreneur Fund. “This work is already underway to meet the major demand for Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) loans to support our hard-working small business owners and these funds will allow us to get it to those who need it most.”
The Entrepreneur Fund (EF) is a leading community and economic development organization that partners with small business owners to achieve business growth. The organization’s vision is to grow a diverse regional economy and thriving communities that are created and sustained by entrepreneurs. EF provides a combination of services, support and financing for rural, women-owned and regional entrepreneurs to achieve growth. EF’s service area includes 17 counties encompassing central Minnesota, northeast Minnesota and northwest Wisconsin.
In 2020, EF provided services to over 1,600 small businesses and originated more than 500 loans for over $20 million. EF clients grow revenue and jobs at a rate that exceeds their regional peers. EF clients who start new businesses have an 89% success rate after three years. This surpasses the 50% success rate nationally for that same time period.
In March 2020, Google.org made a $5 million grant to OFN, enabling their member CDFIs increased access to capital. This funding would be used by lenders, like the Entrepreneur Fund, to grant capital to marginalized communities. The unrestricted grants can be used to support operations, loan capital, loan loss reserve, capacity building or for any other purpose.
At the same time, OFN and Google announced the Grow with Google Small Business Fund. This fund delivers financing to CDFIs that are supporting the short-term recovery and long-term financing needs of America’s small businesses impact by COVID-19.
In June 2020, Google’s CEO, Sundar Pichai, announced an additional $45 million in loans for the Grow with Google Small Business Fund to assist Black-owned small businesses and $5 million more in Google.org grants. In total, Google has now committed $170 million in loans and $10 million in Google.org grants. The Entrepreneur Fund is one of a growing list of CDFIs to received Google.org grants or Grow with Google Small Business Fund loans.