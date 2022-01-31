ENDI Apartments sold

The Dallas-based CBRE commercial real estate group said Monday it arranged the sale of ENDI Apartments, a 142-unit multifamily property located at 2120 London Road along Lake Superior in Duluth.
The property also includes 13,876 sq.ft. of retail that is fully leased. Lift Bridge Partners LLC sold the property to Endi Plaza LLC in a transaction that closed Jan. 27. A sale price was not disclosed, CBRE said in a news release, but developers spent $38 million to construct the project, which opened in 2017.
Ted Abramson, Keith Collins, Abe Appert, from CBRE Minneapolis Multifamily, represented the seller in the transaction.
ENDI, which was built and previously managed by Harbor Bay Real Estate Advisors, received a Zenith Award in 2018 for implementing the city's mixed- use vision and addressing Duluth's housing needs.
“This property represents a trophy asset for the high barrier to entry Duluth market which drew a great deal of investor interest,” said Abramson.
Original project financing included $2.5 million through a TIF district. DSGW Architects designed the building.