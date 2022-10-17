Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison announced Monday that Enbridge Energy Limited Partnership, the owner and operator of the Line 3 Replacement Project, has admitted that in January 2021, it breached a confined aquifer in Clearwater County in the course of building Line 3 that led to an uncontrolled flow of groundwater.
Enbridge has further admitted that it understood or should have understood that the aquifer breach resulted from its construction activity, and that it delayed notifying the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources about the breach as required, according to a news release from Ellison’s office.
The agreement was announced now even though the project was completed and placed into service Oct. 1, 2021.
The terms of the diversion agreement are greater than the state could have won if Enbridge had been convicted of the misdemeanor charge at trial, said Ellison’s office.
The Line 3 Replacement Project was built under the most comprehensive regulatory framework in the history of Minnesota resulting in the issuance of over 60 federal, state, local, and tribal approvals, according to Enbridge. These approvals included the strictest environmental requirements in state history, the company said in reaction to the settlement.
“Enbridge, with the support of union and tribal contractors, implemented strong environmental safeguards and protections to meet these regulatory requirements and protect natural resources. This included construction oversight by agency and tribal monitors with the authority to stop construction at any time. When events were identified, Enbridge reported them transparently and corrected them consistent with plans approved by the agencies,” said the company.
“The facts that Enbridge admits today about its breach of the aquifer constitute in the state’s view a criminal violation of the law. Corporations rarely admit facts that constitute a violation of criminal law. Unless and until the Legislature changes the law, a misdemeanor is the only charge against Enbridge the State can support with probable cause under current state law. I am pleased that the agreement we have reached with Enbridge is greater than any penalty we could have won against Enbridge at trial,” Ellison said.
The Line 3 Replacement Project was built under the most comprehensive regulatory framework in the history of Minnesota resulting in the issuance of over 60 federal, state, local, and tribal approvals. These approvals included the strictest environmental requirements in state history, Enbridge said. The firm added that, with the support of union and tribal contractors, it implemented strong environmental safeguards and protections to meet these regulatory requirements and protect natural resources.
“This included construction oversight by agency and tribal monitors with the authority to stop construction at any time. When events were identified, Enbridge reported them transparently and corrected them consistent with plans approved by the agencies,” the company said.
As part of these agreements with the Fond du Lac Band of Lake Superior Chippewa, the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency, the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources and the Minnesota Attorney General’s Office, Enbridge will provide the various entities a total of $11 million (US), the vast majority of which - $7.5 million – will be used to provide financial assurances and fund multiple environmental and resource enhancement projects,” Enbridge said.
“At the start of this project, the MPCA issued our most stringent water quality certification to date and permits that were strong, enforceable, and protective — and this enforcement action holds Enbridge accountable for the violations that occurred during construction,” MPCA Commissioner Katrina Kessler said in a prepared statement. “We are committed to protecting Minnesota’s wetlands and streams and will continue to monitor the company’s ongoing work to return the site to its pre-construction condition.”
“In entering into these comprehensive enforcement actions, the DNR is holding Enbridge fully accountable and ensuring that the DNR has the resources needed to address the aquifer breaches,”DNR Commissioner Sarah Strommen said. “We deeply appreciate the Fond du Lac Band of Lake Superior Chippewa’s partnership in investigating and addressing the aquifer breach affecting their Reservation. We will continue work to ensure that mitigation and restoration efforts effectively address damages to Minnesota’s natural resources resulting from these aquifer breaches,” Strommen said in her news release.
The Minnesota Attorney General will file a misdemeanor criminal charge for the taking of water without a permit at the Clearbrook aquifer – that charge against Enbridge will be dismissed following one-year of compliance with state water rules.
“We appreciate that we were able to come to agreement with the agencies and are committed to making this right,” said the company.
The Line 3 Replacement Project included $9 billion in private investment. It modernized and replaced energy infrastructure on both sides of the U.S.-Canada border. A total of $3 billion was spent in Minnesota with an overall regional economic impact of $5 billion.