Elliott to retire as Superior Choice president, CEO

Superior Choice Credit Union has announced the upcoming retirement of President and CEO Gary Elliott. He will complete his service to the credit union in December this year.
Elliott has been in financial institution management for the past 43 years having begun as a teller in a small-town agricultural bank in Central Illinois while attending college. He holds a B.S. degree in Business Administration from Illinois College in Jacksonville and is an alumnus of the Illinois Bankers School of Banking Carbondale and the Graduate School of Banking, UW Madison. Over the course of his career, he earned the designation of Certified Public Accountant following a brief time of service in a public accounting firm where he spent time auditing banks and credit unions and as a tax professional. Most of his 43 years were spent on the banking side of the industry with the final 19 years working for credit unions.
Elliott came to Superior Choice Credit Union (F.K.A. Superior Community Credit Union) 15 years ago upon being selected as its president and chief executive officer and has remained in that capacity since that time. When he arrived in 2005, the credit union had assets of $108 million, an employee group of 66, and three full-service branches. Today, Superior Choice has $530 million in assets, employs 120 staff members and operates 10 full-service branches. The credit union has prospered over his tenure and has earned the prestigious Crystal Performance Award from Raddon Financial Group for several years for its achievements.
Elliott and his wife have three sons and two grandchildren. He and his wife plan to relocate to Texas to be near his oldest son and family. For over 20 years, he has been an aviation enthusiast and aircraft owner. In retirement, he plans to spend more time exercising his pilot credentials for recreational use and for travel while also serving as near-by Grandpa.
The board of directors has engaged DDJ Myers, Ltd., a national credit union executive search firm, to conduct a search for a new CEO.
“There has been a great deal of accomplishment over the years during Mr. Elliott’s oversight. The Board and I wish to express our thanks to Mr. Elliott for his service to both the Credit Union and to the communities we serve,” said Board Chair Mark Casper.
“Ascending to the level of chief executive and leading a successful credit union was the accomplishment and highlight of my career. I wish to express my sincere gratitude to the Board for allowing me to serve in this capacity," Elliott said.