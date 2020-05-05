Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz on Tuesday signed an executive order to safely restarting elective surgeries. Starting next week, doctors, dentists, and veterinarians who create a plan to keep patients and healthcare professionals safe may begin offering these procedures, which can treat chronic conditions, prevent and cure disease, and relieve chronic pain, Walz said in a news release.
It allows hospitals, ambulatory surgical centers and clinics – whether veterinary, medical, or dental – to resume many currently-delayed procedures once facilities have developed criteria for determining which procedures should proceed during the COVID-19 pandemic and provided a plan to maintain a safe environment for facility staff, patients and visitors.
“Minnesota has made significant progress in building up critical resources to combat COVID-19,” Walz said. “We’re proud that this progress will allow our medical professionals to safely resume certain procedures to keep Minnesotans healthy and improve their quality of life.”
The Minnesota Department of Health guidance recognizes that extended delays in certain care may pose substantial risks to patients. Non-essential or elective procedures are often clinically necessary to treat chronic pain and conditions, or to prevent, cure, or slow the progression of diseases, said the governor's office.