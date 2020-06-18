The Small Business Administration has reopened the Economic Injury Disaster Loan and Advance Emergency Grant program. Small business applicants from all industries may now immediately apply for assistance, according to the National Federation of Independent Business (NFIB).
While NFIB helped secure additional EIDL funding from Congress in March, SBA restricted the program to agricultural businesses starting on May 4. These restrictions have been lifted.
“We welcome reopening of the application process for all small businesses,” Kevin Kuhlman, NFIB Vice President of Government Relations, said in a news release. “The EIDL program is a long-term, low-interest loan option that Main Street job creators can utilize to help weather the storm of both the pandemic and the government-ordered shutdowns.”
Small businesses that apply for the EIDL program may obtain loans that, per the SBA, can be used to pay debts, payroll, accounts payable and other bills that can’t be paid because of the disaster’s impact, and that are not already covered by a Paycheck Protection Program loan. Repayment terms may last up to 30 years and the interest rate for small business is 3.75%.
Additionally, when submitting an EIDL application, small businesses may request an Advance Emergency Grant for $1,000 per employee, up to $10,000. According to the SBA, this advance will not have to be repaid, and small businesses may receive an advance even if they are not approved for a loan.
Beyond the EIDL program, SBA recently revised guidance and released updated loan forgiveness applications and instructions for the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP). It now offers additional flexibility on loan forgiveness for existing loans and longer loan maturity and deferral periods of loan payments for new loans issued after June 5.
Small businesses that need assistance through the PPP are still able to apply for up to $10 million in forgivable loans through June 30. The application form has changed following the revised guidance.