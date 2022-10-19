The first in an anticipated series of meetings bringing together the business community of Lake County was held on Monday in the form of a manufacturing summit.
Sponsored by LaBounty Manufacturing and held at Superior Shores, the event was intended to have conversations about mutual needs, and brainstorm ways to work together to meet them.
LaBounty manager Mike Kaczrowski said he was pleased with the good attendance, and the chance to get local manufactures aligned around commonchallenges in their markets of labor, and housing.
"One of my biggest hopes for creating a good workforce is to encourage kids to seek
positions in the trades, to encourage more kids that if they want to live in this beautiful part of Minnesota with a good life-work balance, there is a unique hub of manufacturing here that provides an opportunity to make good money," said Kaczrowski. He noted that LaBounty is already hosting plant tours with students and their parents from around the region.
Attended by manufacturers throughout Lake County, local, state and federal elected representatives were also on hand to participate in defining challenges and starting to work on solutions together.
Representing Serco at the event, Bruce Bacon stated that it was good to unite with manufacturing peers around common goals, especially housing.
"Recruiting related to housing shortages is very challenging in this area, both for houses and apartments. We were able to talk about what might be possible solutions and the potential for cooperation in a variety of areas," said Bacon.
Janelle Jones, president of the Lake County Chamber of Commerce, said that the kick-off event was a success and would give a solid foundation to build on.
"The discussion was excellent and laid the groundwork for moving forward. We intend
to hold another summit very soon and keep the conversation rolling," said Jones.