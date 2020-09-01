Economic developer Tenerelli passes away

Kaye Tenerelli, long-time director of the Superior Business Improvement District prior to her 2015 retirement, has died following a lengthy bout with cancer. She was also owner and chairwoman of the board at Superior Lidgerwood Mundy. She died over the weekend of Aug. 29.
During her career, she was employed by Barnett Banks of Florida, holding various positions with four years as senior vice president of bank operations. Tenerelli, 84, joined the Superior BID in November of 1992.
“She was amazing in that position,” said Jodi Rochon, a friend and long-time BID employee. “She was so intelligent and personable., She always listened closely at what you had to say and was always very understanding of you.”
Tenerelli looked at challenges from various different angles and, if she couldn’t solve a problem, knew who to bring in to assist, Rochon said.
All the while, she also managed Superior Lidgerwood Mundy, a large-scale machine shop that designed and manufactured parts for vessels as complex as U.S. Navy ships and the Space Shuttle launch pad.
“What an amazing impact she made here in Superior,” Rochon said. Tenerelli played a role in projects including the former Blaine School redevelopment, North Tower Avenue redevelopment, and the New York Building mixed use redevelopment and Washington Building apartment redevelopment.
She attended the Florida School of Banking and earned a Bachelor of Business Administration degree from Ball State University. Her past affiliations included the Challenge Center, Catholic Charities, YMCA of Superior Douglas County, Cathedral School, St. Albans Church, Superior Public Library, United Way, Duluth Superior Symphony, Superior Days, Lucius Woods Performing Arts Board, the University of Wisconsin, Superior Foundation Board, Superior Pubic Museums Board. APEX Board, Knight Rider Foundation, Community Action Board, Duluth-Superior Wisconsin Downtown Action Council, Entrepreneur Fund Board, Wisconsin Public Radio Association, Superior Optimist Club, CASDA, Superior Public Library, and she served on the City of Superior’s Development Team.
She is survived by her husband, Don, a daughter, Terry Phillips, sons Kent Phillips and Sean Tenerelli, and several grandchildren.