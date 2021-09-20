The City of Duluth and Independent School District #709 General Election will take place on Tuesday, Nov. 2, 2021. Early Voting for the General Election will begin on Friday, Sept. 17, 2021.
Due to COVID-19, the public is encouraged to vote by mail, according to an official statement from the city. Visit www.mnvotes.org to submit an absentee ballot request or visit www.duluthmn.gov/city-clerk. Voters are encouraged to request an absentee ballot as soon as possible to ensure timely delivery. A witness IS required for 2021 General Election ballots of registered and non-registered voters.
Residents can check their ballot status at any time by visiting https://mnvotes.sos.state.mn.us/AbsenteeBallotStatus.aspx.
Beginning Sept. 17, 2021, Duluth voters can vote early in person at Duluth City Hall, 411 W. 1st Street Duluth, MN 55802. Enter from Priley Circle. Stay safe protocols are in place at City Hall and masks are available for voters. Hours for early voting are 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Monday–Friday.
Extended hours for voting will be held Saturday, Oct. 30, from 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m., and Monday, Nov. 1, from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.