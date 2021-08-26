Early this morning, the Duluth Fire Department responded to 'Spoon's Restaurant in Duluth's West End for the report of a fire with flames showing.
Firefighters arrived to find flames coming from the rear of the building through a
ventilation duct. Flames were also seen through a glass block window in the rear of the building. Firefighters breached the window and extinguished most of the flames from the exterior. Entry was made into the building by forcing the doors open. Firefighters then made entry to finish extinguishment and to check for fire extension. The building was searched and found no occupants.
The fire was limited to the kitchen area. Damages are estimated at $75,000 for building contents, light structural and smoke damage. There were no injuries to report.
The cause of the fire is under investigation. Inquiries relating to this incident should be made by contacting the Duluth Fire Department Fire Marshal's Office.
Fire companies from Downtown, Lincoln Park and UMD stations responded to this incident.