DXC investments in snowmaking brings Olympic hopefuls to Duluth this week

This December, Spirit Mountain Recreation Area and the Duluth Cross-Country Ski Club (DXC) will give America’s top cross-country skiers their shot at making the Olympic Team when they host the first national-level SuperTour races of the competitive ski season in Duluth on Dec. 4-5. Beijing 2022 kicks off exactly two months later – on February 4.
So why are the country’s best skiers coming to Duluth? Credit DXC with creating this unprecedented opportunity by sanctioning Duluth’s first-ever SuperTour races from the United States Ski and Snowboard Association (USSA), of which DXC is a club member. According to Siiri Morse, who’s been Spirit Mountain nordic coordinator for 10 years and is a former DXC board member, “The SuperTour is a really big deal because there’s points involved and national rankings for the skiers.”
This is an extraordinary moment for Duluth winter tourism, said Gary Larson, head of competition for the upcoming SuperTour races. “Having the SuperTour races this year really does put Duluth on the Nordic map. The real active, serious, connected skiers in the country are involved in competitions, so for Duluth to be able to host such an important race makes us a key destination.” Larson said about 300 skiers are expected to register for the SuperTour stop in Duluth.
The Grand Avenue Nordic Center (or GANC), which opened fully for skiing in December 2018 at the base of Spirit Mountain, will be the venue for both the freestyle sprint on Saturday and the individual start freestyle distance race on Sunday.
While other parts of the country can’t risk holding a race early in the season due to potential lack of snow base, DXC invested in Nordic-dedicated snowmaking at GANC from the start. This makes the course a guarantee for early snow and provides Duluth an edge for early-season race scheduling.
To fund the ultra-modern course and snow-making equipment, the city of Duluth committed $1 million in “half-and-half tourism tax” dollars funding for GANC. DXC also raised $865,000 in donations and sponsorships over the course of a four-year capital campaign that began in 2016. The money was raised by holding meet-and-greet events with famous skiers like Minnesota native Jessie Diggins in 2018 and her fellow Olympian Kikkan Randall in 2019 (together they won the first-ever Nordic gold medal for the United States at the PyeongChang Olympics), as well as through contributors from the ski community and corporate partners. Once DXC reached its fundraising goals, it implemented a course that satisfied both USSA and FIS (International Ski Federation) standards for race courses, such as number of climbs of certain sizes and trail width, in order to host major competitions. This forward-thinking approach is already paying off now for DXC and its partners. In fact, Morse expects the USSA to come back to Duluth year after year. “The SuperTour always wants hosts to operate in blocks, so we are hoping that we will be able host this again for the following couple years and be in the early-season block.”
Duluth is also attractive to the country’s top cross-country skiers off the course, said Morse. “Having the infrastructure here is what makes our stop unique. There’s lodging here and restaurants and things for support staff to do after the races. People love coming to Duluth.” A major airport two hours away in the Twin Cities and an international airport in Duluth make this area easy to reach compared with other competitive cross-country ski race destinations like Sun Valley and West Yellowstone, said Morse. “We’re also close to Canada, so in the future we can get the Canadians to come down. We’re in a good position.”
Both Morse and Larson noted Spirit Mountain for the city-owned ski area’s ability to embrace the new opportunities GANC provides. “They understand how important this is, and it’s exciting,” said Larson. “The fact that they are embracing it with open arms and supporting it is just awesome from the Nordic standpoint. I’ve always had really good support at Spirit Mountain for what we’ve done at the top course (the Upper Spirit Nordic trails, which DXC pays to groom). Now, everything Spirit Mountain is doing at Grand Avenue to get the new course ready is just above and beyond what I expect them to do.”
Morse concurred. “Spirit Mountain’s thinking is getting bigger now. Instead of just focusing on alpine skiing with Nordic skiing on the side, or alpine skiing with fat biking on the side, or alpine skiing with ‘Hey, the Superior Hiking Trail runs through our property,’ they’re really embracing these silent sports now. This year they’re installing an ice-skating rink down at the Grand Avenue chalet, and they’re going to expand AT (alpine touring) ski opportunities. They’re also starting to rent snowshoes. They’re beginning to realize that they’re the full winter mecca.”
Jon Regenold, Spirit Mountain’s co-director of resort services, noted the area was originally founded in 1973 as a recreation area rather than a ski area. “We have made a sustained effort to keep the ‘recreation’ piece at Spirit Mountain. Our recent investments embracing a wide range of outdoor recreation have just brought the original intentions to fruition. It’s a continued dedication.”
As recreation at Spirit Mountain has expanded, the snowmaking process has evolved, too. Said Regenold, “During our 2015 snowmaking upgrade, we switched from using the city of Duluth drinking waterline to using multiple pump houses coming from the St. Louis River. So we are using that natural water source now, rather than taking away from drinking water and other industries that need city water. When we finished, the line from the river was T-ed off, with a Nordic-dedicated pipe going to GANC. We use smaller snow guns to fit the Nordic trails, with a narrower perspective. We also want to be respectful of the neighborhood right there, and the snowmaking guns at GANC are less audible.”
DXC’s budget for hosting the SuperTour national-level race is multi-faceted, said Morse. Initially, the organization pays fees to both USSA and FIS. These fees help cover liability and manage the race results, as it serves as an Olympic qualifier race and a junior national qualifier. Costs incurred during the event include generators and housing race officials. “We pay Spirit Mountain for the ski tickets for these racers, so that’s part of Spirit Mountain’s income,” said Morse. “We charge the racers an entry fee, and we use these entry fees to pay for the race expenses. Hopefully we make a profit.”
Beyond the national event, the GANC is open to the public during ski season. It strives to create a welcoming atmosphere for new skiers. Skiers can avoid the hopeful “snow dance” and take advantage of guaranteed snow made on expert-groomed trails and a full-service chalet.