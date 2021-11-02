DXC investments in snowmaking bring Olympic hopefuls to Duluth

This December, Spirit Mountain Recreation Area and the Duluth Cross-Country Ski Club (DXC) will give America’s top cross-country skiers their shot at making the Olympic Team when they host the first national-level SuperTour races of the competitive ski season in Duluth on Dec. 4-5. Beijing 2022 kicks off exactly two months later – on February 4.
So why are the country’s best skiers coming to Duluth? Credit DXC with creating this unprecedented opportunity by sanctioning Duluth’s first-ever SuperTour races from the United States Ski and Snowboard Association (USSA), of which DXC is a club member. According to Siiri Morse, who’s been Spirit Mountain nordic coordinator for 10 years and is a former DXC board member, “The SuperTour is a really big deal because there’s points involved and national rankings for the skiers.”
This is an extraordinary moment for Duluth winter tourism, said Gary Larson, head of competition for the upcoming SuperTour races. “Having the SuperTour races this year really does put Duluth on the Nordic map. The real active, serious, connected skiers in the country are involved in competitions, so for Duluth to be able to host such an important race makes us a key destination.” Larson said about 300 skiers are expected to register for the SuperTour stop in Duluth.
