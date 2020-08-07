PolyMet Mining reported a $6.1 million loss for the three months ended June 30 compared with $0.9 million for the prior year period. It was attributed to additional studies related to engineering and further evaluation of the mineral resource.
The company, which hasn't not yet developed a revenue stream, experienced a loss for the six months ended June 30 of $13.5 million compared with $6.7 million for the prior year period.
PolyMet invested $2.5 million into its NorthMet Project during the three month period compared with $4.5 million for the prior year period due to lower capitalized spending following the receipt of permits in March 2019. It invested 5.0 million during the six months compared with $10.2 million in the prior year period.
In the most recent quarter, the company continued to defend its operating permits. A number of legal challenges have been filed contesting various aspects of federal and state decisions; the company has received favorable final decisions in six cases to date. Five cases remain outstanding.