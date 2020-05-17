There Skywalk in Downtown Duluth will re-open on Monday, according to City Hall Spokesperson Kate Van Daele.
The indoor walkway closed the last week of March. Duluth's Northwest passage to the DECC parking lot remained open to accommodate workers deemed "essential" by the Centers for Disease Control. It allowed them to have safe access between the DECC and the Business District.
It was never explained why the downtown part of the Skywalk was closed even though those same essential workers needed safe access to their businesses. Some were forced to use alley access which, in some parts of downtown, is a gathering place for panhandlers, dumpster divers and drug users.
Full disclosure: BusinessNorth is located in the Skywalk and has opposed the closure. The company is considered an essential business by the CDC.