In response to questions from customers and the community, Burrito Union, Duluth's Russian-themed cantina, announced it stands with Ukraine.
During March, for every glass of People's Pint purchased, Burrito Union will donate $1 to UNICEF to support the children of Ukraine, the company said in an official statement.
Donations help fund UNICEF's key emergency interventions which include general health, hygiene, food and water, education, protection from violence and psychological care to children who are traumatized.