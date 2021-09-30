The City of Duluth has issued a reminder that a five-cent plastic bag fee will go into effect on Oct. 15. On that date retailers will charge five-cents for each plastic carry out bag that will be reflected on the total bill.
The Duluth City Council passed the original bag ordinance in Nov. 2019. It was originally set to take effect in April 2020, but was extended to Jan. 1 2020 as a result of the economic downturn caused by COVID-19. The fee was extended again to go into effect 90 days after the state’s emergency COVID-19 declaration had expired.
The purpose of the ordinance is to reduce litter and the harmful environmental impact caused by single use carryout bags by imposing a five-cent pass through fee on carryout bags, according to a statement issued Wed. by the city. The city council found that single use carryout bags pollute city waterways and sewers, endanger wildlife, contributing to climate change and cause litter. Given that plastic single use carryout bags can last for years in landfills and potentially result in harmful chemical pollution, the council determined that it would be in the best interest of the health, safety and welfare of the citizens and visitors of Duluth to reduce the distribution of single use carryout bags and incentivize the use of reusable bags in the city.
The fee will not be applicable for the following situations:
- Any bag without handles used exclusively to carry produce, meats, other food items or merchandise to the point of sale inside a store or to prevent such items from coming into direct contact with other purchase items;
- Bags provided by pharmacists to contain prescription drugs;
- Bags used to transport take-out foods and prepared liquids intended for consumption away from the retail establishment;
- Newspaper bags, door-hanger bags, laundry-dry cleaning bags, bags used to protect fine art paper or bags sold in packages containing multiple bags intended for use as garbage, pet waste or yard waste bags; or bags made out of paper.
Retail establishment in Duluth are required to post signage clearly indicating the per bag charge for carryout bags.