Liz Howard built On The Limit from a one-woman business out of a Morgan Park apartment to a large-scale screenprinting and embroidery operation in the Lincoln Park craft district. As the business entered its 34th year of business, Howard sought a new owner who would keep the business running, keep current staff employed, and had interest in strengthening the relationships of current Northland clients.
Christian Benson, owner of Duluth’s manufacturing company Superior TECH, found On The Limit to be the perfect opportunity to expand not only the type of manufacturing that Superior TECH offers, but also aid in the growth of other brands within Superior TECH’s portfolio - sister businesses Frost River and UllrTec.
During the pandemic Superior TECH stepped up and switched over all operations to manufacturing PPE (personal protective equipment) for the local medical facilities. These efforts provided Benson with insight into the true capabilities of his manufacturing business, as well as a new perspective for the importance of community connection outside of Superior TECH’s now revitalized Lincoln Park neighborhood.
All On the Limit staff members remain with the business, and both businesses are increasing staff members each week.
Howard and Benson will celebrate the merger with a ribbon cutting ceremony on Friday, Nov. 12 at 1:30 p.m.