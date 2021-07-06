Duluth’s Downtown Sidewalk Days Festival and Street Dance will take place July 7-9, resulting in the following traffic changes.
Superior Street from Lake Ave. to 5th Ave. W. will close to vehicle traffic on Wednesday, July 7th, through Friday, July 9th, from 8 a.m. – 6 p.m. each day. No parking regulations begin in the area at 7 a.m. each morning, and vehicles found in violation are subject to ticketing and towing. Avenues in the area will remain open to traffic, except during the Classic Car Show.
On Wednesday, July 7, 2nd Ave. W., 3rd Ave. W., and 4th Ave. W., 1st Ave E. and 2nd Ave E will close to traffic at Superior Street starting at 3:30 p.m. in preparation for the Classic Car Show. 3rd Ave E, Lake Ave., 1st Ave. W, and 5th Ave. W will remain open to allow access to Michigan Street and 1st Street. All streets will re-open to traffic by 9 p.m.
Vehicles in the Classic Car Show must enter the Car Show area from Lake Ave. and are encouraged to arrive between 4 p.m. and 5 p.m. All Car Show cars must exit the Car Show area by 8:30 p.m.
On Saturday, July 10 from 4 p.m. until 12:00 midnight, the 100 block of West Superior Street between 1st Ave. W. and 2nd Ave. W. will close to traffic for the Dubh Linn’s Irish Pub street dance.
Parking signs will be posted in areas throughout Downtown to help facilitate the events related to Sidewalk Days and to assist buses in getting around the street closures. Vehicles parked in violation will be subject to ticketing and towing.
Duluth Transit Authority
Eastbound buses will use Michigan Street from 5th Avenue West to the Duluth Transportation Center. From DTC, buses will use 2nd Ave. W. during the daily Sidewalk Days Event, and will use 1st Ave. W. during Wednesday’s Car Show, from 3 p.m. to 9 p.m., to access 2nd St.
Westbound buses will use 1st Street from 3rd Avenue East to 5th Avenue West, to Michigan Street to the Duluth Transportation Center. From DTC, westbound buses will use 3rd Avenue West to 1st Street, to 5th Avenue West, to Superior Street and continue on regular route to points farther west.
Port Town Trolley will use Michigan Street to 1st Avenue West, to the Freeway Frontage Road, to 5th Avenue West to Railroad Street and regular route through Canal Park.
For Saturday’s street dance, beginning at 4 p.m., eastbound buses from DTC will use Michigan Street to 1st Avenue West, to Superior Street, to Lake Avenue, to 2nd Street and regular route. Westbound buses from DTC will use regular route along 3rd Avenue West and Superior Street.
Watch for posted “No Parking” signs for temporary bus stops on Michigan and 1st Street.
Please be alert to pedestrian traffic, barricaded roadways and posted “no parking” areas. Duluth Police Officers will be directing traffic during these events.