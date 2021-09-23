The City of Duluth and members of the Complete Count Committee hosted an event Wednesday to celebrate the increased number of residents as shown in the 2020 Census.
According to the 2020 Census count, Duluth’s population grew by 432 people. In a press release issued by the City, it was noted that Minnesota kept all eight of its Congressional districts by less than 100 people statewide, making this population increase in Duluth noticeable.
“The Census only happens every ten years,” Mayor Emily Larson said. “It’s hard to track people down to be sure that everyone is counted in a normal year. Last year we were dealing with the pandemic which made it even harder to connect with residents and make sure as many people were counted as possible. Thanks to the work of City staff and the Complete Count Committee, we not only counted more people, we counted residents who have been historically undercounted. Every resident and every neighborhood matters and that’s what was shown in the results that more accurately reflects our community.”
Prior to the 2020, Duluth’s “white alone” population as determined by the U.S. Census was comprised of 89%. Duluth continues to become more diverse, the City reports, with residents of color now making up a total of 16% of its population. As initial Census results have shown, the total number of residents who identify as white is dropping across the country including in Duluth. The latest Census count reflects increases in every racial and multi-cultural group in population from 2010 to 2020.