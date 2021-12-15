Duluth's Best Bread buys second location downtown

Michael and Robert Lillegard, the brothers behind Duluth’s Best Bread, have received $15,000 in community support to buy a new second location Downtown Duluth. They describe their business as a "small but cheerful European bakery in Lincoln Park specializing in crusty sourdough, flaky croissants and gourmet Pop Tarts and Oreos—plus giant pecan caramel rolls and Big Fat German Pretzels!"
They started the bakery to bring a true taste of Europe to Duluth. To do so, they learned fluent German, visited dozens of bakeries in Germany, France and Italy, and built a wood-fired stone oven in their backyard to bake 1,000 practice loaves.
Their new space at 120 E. Superior, (formerly Blacklist Brewing, which is moving to a new location) is four times bigger than the first bakery. The brothers plan to create a "true European café experience" with a full line of French pastries, German breads and pretzels, baguettes, and more to take off-site or eat there. They also plan to expand baking capabilities by turning the basement into production space, allowing them to expand wholesale production to more grocery stores and restaurants and more.
Bread and macaron production will take place in the new space and croissant production in the Lincoln Park location, using new high-efficiency equipment and streamlining processes to employ more people, produce more product, and keep prices down.