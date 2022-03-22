Duluth’s population has remained relatively stable over the past three decades, but the demand for new housing at various income levels is high, according to the City of Duluth's 2021 Housing Indicator report released Tuesday. The annual report provides information related to Duluth’s housing market, population demographics, and workforce statistics. This report is available on the City of Duluth’s website.
The report also shows that the average rent across all market-rate rental unit types and sizes increased by $221 per unit in 2021. The median sale price of a single-family home in Duluth increased by 17% from 2020, to $240,000. 291 new multi-family rental units were added in 2021, with 50 new single-family homes added.
As a part of the Housing Indicator Report, City staff reach out to rental property owners and managers to collect rental data.