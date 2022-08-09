The City of Duluth is now accepting applications for their Career Pathways training programs. Through a collaboration with SOAR Career Solutions, Duluth Adult Education, Lake Superior College, employers, unions, and training partners, Duluth Workforce Development offers career training for in-demand jobs in fields like health care and construction. These courses are no-cost training options for those who qualify.
Career Pathways offers an opportunity to complete short-term training classes resulting in industry-recognized credentials and, in some cases, college credit. Training programs are designed with employer input and lead to occupations currently in high demand in the region. Career Pathways training offers multiple entry points, aligning with individual education and skill levels.
Upcoming classes include Certified Nursing Assistant with an option to earn additional certification as a Trained Medication Aide; Health Services, which prepares graduates to work in a medical office setting; and Building Strong Communities, a construction apprenticeship readiness program.
Current or prospective students currently pursuing degrees in fields related to healthcare, information technology, manufacturing, or transportation and logistics can also receive tuition assistance and opportunities for paid internships or on- the-job training.
The Certified Nursing Assistant program begins on August 29, 2022, and the last day to enroll is August 24. The Building Strong Communities program is recruiting now and classes begin at the end of the summer.
To participate in training, individuals must be at least 18 years of age, live in or near southern St. Louis County, and meet one or more eligibility requirements. CLICK HERE for more information, or call 218-302-8400.