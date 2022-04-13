The City of Duluth’s Department of Workforce Development has received $1.1 million in Minnesota Department of Economic Development (DEED) Pathways to Prosperity grants to support the expansion of career pathway training initiatives.
The initiative represents a partnership with SOAR Career Solutions, Duluth Adult Education, Lake Superior College and Community Action Duluth, as well as area employers and building trades unions, including Essentia Health, St. Luke’s, the Operating Engineers Local 49 and the Iron Workers Local 512, among others.
Career pathway training offers an opportunity to complete short-term training resulting in industry-recognized credentials and, in some cases, college credit. Training programs are designed with employer input and lead to occupations currently in demand in the region. Career pathway training offers multiple entry points, aligning with individual education and skill levels.
Upcoming classes include Certified Nursing Assistant with an option to earn additional certification as a Trained Medication Aide; Health Services, which prepares graduates to work in a medical office setting; Commercial Driver’s License; and construction apprenticeship readiness.
Participants currently pursuing degrees in fields related to healthcare, information technology, manufacturing, or transportation and logistics can receive tuition assistance and opportunities for paid internships or on-the-job training.
Individuals needing to brush up on math, literacy, or computer skills can enroll in classes offering a contextualized introduction to healthcare, manufacturing, or construction.
These classes focus on career exploration and academic and work readiness skills taught by Duluth Adult Education.
To participate in training, individuals must be at least 18 years of age, live in southern St. Louis County, and meet one or more eligibility requirements. More information can be found at www.duluthmn.gov/workforce-development or by calling 218-302- 8400.