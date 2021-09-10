Duluth Winter Village moves to Harbor Drive bayside of DECC

The Duluth Winter Village event will be moving locations to the Harbor Drive behind the Duluth Entertainment Convention Center. Started on the grounds of Glensheen Mansion in 2016, the event had tested the limits of the historic estate with last attendance growing to over 20,000 people.
The first weekend of Dec. (4 & 5), attendees can stroll along the 29 festive wooden cabins on the closed Harbor Drive between the Great Lakes Aquarium and the William A. Irvin floating museum. Attendees will be able to take in the Duluth Aerial Lift Bridge, ore boats and harbor views as they enjoy an uncommon shopping experience and a new indoor space for warming refreshments.
“We are thrilled to once again bring this family-friendly outdoor event to our community in the winter season,” says Mallory Moore, event coordinator for Duluth Winter Village. “The DECC location provides more space for better distancing and an easier parking experience. We feel this will strike a better balance between fun and safety.”
This year’s event will continue to feature local businesses, food and drink, and the beloved llamas and goats. Promising additions will include ample parking on-site and an indoor “Yule Lodge,” located in the DECC’s Pioneer Hall.
“By moving here, the Winter Village will be able to extend into the Canal Park and Downtown shopping districts and be a natural addition for visitors coming for Bentleyville’s Tour of Lights, the Christmas City Express Train and Glensheen’s Christmas Tour,” said DECC Executive Director Dan Hartman. “It will make for a more holistic Duluth experience.”
The event is free to attend and will be held Saturday and Sunday, December 4-5, 2021. Follow Duluth Winter Village and DECC – Duluth Entertainment Convention Center on social media for more details and updates leading up to the event.