Duluth, MN (55816)

Today

Scattered thunderstorms this evening becoming more widespread overnight. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low 56F. Winds ENE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70%..

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms this evening becoming more widespread overnight. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low 56F. Winds ENE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70%.