The City of Duluth will receive $6,570,650 in CARES Act funds. The allocation came because Gov. Tim Walz used executive powers to distribute allocations to government entities across the state.
“I am grateful to Gov. Walz and the State of Minnesota for listening to our request to release these funds,” Mayor Emily Larson said in the city's announcement. “The city of Duluth is not alone in needing reprieve from the toll that COVID-19 has had on our budget, and appreciate the governor being willing to use executive powers to allocate these funds on our behalf.”
The CARES Act has specific guidelines of costs that are eligible for reimbursement. Examples of allowed reimbursable allocations include: cleaning supplies, PPE, hand sanitizer that help prevent the spread of COVID-19, workers compensation, FMLA and emergency sick leave, unemployment costs, and supplies to allow staff to work from home including but not limited to technology supplies, software, etc.