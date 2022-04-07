In coordination with the Parks and Recreation Division, and with the influx of rain and snow these past weeks, the City of Duluth is postponing vehicular access to the following sections of Skyline Parkway until May 31. The City closes these sections of roadway annually in the winter and reopens them conditions permitting each spring.
The portions of roads remaining closed include:
- Skyline Parkway from 0.4 miles east of Glenwood Street to Maxwell Road
- Seven Bridges Road from Lakeview Chalet to Maxwell Road
- Maxwell Road from Skyline Parkway to Oak Street
- Skyline Parkway from 0.3 miles south of 100th Avenue West to the city limits
The first three road segments are located at the east end of Skyline Parkway, generally from the Lakeview Chalet on Seven Bridges Road to the Hawk Ridge overlook. The last-named segment is at the extreme western end of Skyline Parkway beyond Spirit Mountain, reaching the city limits.