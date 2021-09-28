The City of Duluth announced Monday that 16.8 miles of roads will be improved in 2022 as a part of the Sales Tax Street Improvement Program. The program, which was approved by voters with 76% of the vote in November of 2017, created a 1⁄2 percent sales tax that will be allocated to repair, improve, and maintain roads within the city of Duluth. The first year of the program was in 2020. The city improved 14.5 miles in 2020, and is expected to improve 12.1 miles this year.
“I’m proud to share that 2022 includes 16.8 miles of road construction paid for by our voter-approved dedicated sales tax for streets,” Mayor Emily Larson said. “This is a huge community accomplishment and something to really celebrate. Based on the recollection and experience of Director Jim Benning, this is the single largest number of miles in one construction season, perhaps in our city’s history. By recent comparison – in 2017, the year of the voter referendum, the city did 2.53 miles.”