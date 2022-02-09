Duluth Mayor Emily Larson announced today that she would let the local state of emergency declaration and face-covering requirement end on its expiration date.
“This declaration expires at 5:00 pm on February 12, and I am not extending it,” Larson said at a press conference. “I have based this decision on conversations with health care providers and business groups and by tracking data from Saint Louis County, the State of Minnesota and Mayo Clinic. Allowing the expiration of the Order means that starting on February 12 at 5:00 p.m., businesses and organizations will be back to determining their own course of action as it relates to masking.”
Businesses and organizations may choose to enact their own policies regarding masks. The City of Duluth will still require masks inside all City buildings for anyone ages two and up. The City of Duluth will continue to track COVID-19 data in the coming weeks and provide any updates if this requirement changes.
“As we lift this order, it’s really important to remember that we are not done with COVID-19,” Mayor Larson said. “People are still getting sick, and some are dying. Some people will get by with no symptoms, and others will require a ventilator. This is still a dangerous time, and it’s important to respect the choices of each workplace, business, and organization that are trying to work through the complications of operating amid a pandemic.”
The Duluth City Council can enact their own determination by an ordinance if they choose to take that on. The next City Council meeting will be held Monday, Feb. 14, at 7:00 p.m.