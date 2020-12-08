More than a decade in the making, the RiverWest site on the St. Louis River in western Duluth is ready for developers/tenants and builders. Mass grading of the site is complete, an access road will be finished in spring 2021 and building can begin in summer 2021.
RiverWest is an accumulation of 26.8 acres bordering the St. Louis River and intersected by trails and at the base of Spirit Mountain Recreation Area. There is not another parcel of this size, with abundant recreation amenities, ready for developers/tenants, in the city of Duluth or the surrounding area, according to RiverWest.
“We had a vision more than a decade ago, (to) assemble several individual parcels of land into one large contiguous site, and create space for a thoughtful, impactful development. The Phase I vision has come to fruition and we now look to Phase II, finding compatible partners to build the right mix of components,” said Brad Johnson, RiverWest partner.
RiverWest is planned for a mix of retail, hotels, single and multi-family housing,
essentially a completely new neighborhood. The company has collaborated with the Duluth Planning & Development Division.
“The progress at the RiverWest site is a milestone for the city in the realization of planning and private-sector development efforts in the St. Louis River corridor. It is an important site in the expansion of economic activity in the corridor, and will provide exciting new opportunities for access to Duluth’s vibrant recreational amenities near the river and the city’s growing multi-purpose trail system,” Adam Fulton, deputy director, Planning & Economic Development for the city of Duluth, said in a news release.