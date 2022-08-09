Duluth Public Schools to sell Central High School for $8 million

During a special school board meeting held Monday, Aug. 8, the Duluth School Board entered into an $8 million purchase agreement with Chester Creek View, LLC for the Central High School property on the top of the hill.
“The board unanimously approved moving forward with the purchase agreement,” said Board Chair Jill Lofald. “This is an exciting next step which will be beneficial for our schools and our community.”
The purchase agreement includes $250,000 in earnest money with a 60 day due diligence period. The purchase agreement is contingent on the demolition of the Central High School and minimal site restoration.
The property being sold is eligible for a TIF (tax increment financing agreement) but is not a requirement of the sale.
“I am very pleased that the district is moving forward with the sale of Central High School for more than the asking price,” Superintendent John Magas said. “It will be helpful in providing additional resources to the students and families of the district, and will be a wonderful development opportunity for the city of Duluth.”
The sale and redevelopment of this property is the culmination of a plan put in place by the Duluth School Board in 2019 that included the sale and redevelopment of Historic Old Central High School, as well as the relocation of the district’s transportation and district services center. In October 2020, the school board approved a $3 million purchase agreement for HOCHS with Saturday Properties and closed on the sale in February.
A bid of $810,130 for the demolition of the building was approved last month by the Duluth School Board. The demolition is expected to start and be completed this fall.
This plan to sell both properties was adopted by the board to create efficiencies within the district and to aid in the redevelopment of two important Duluth properties, allowing for the district to focus additional efforts on existing school facilities and student outcomes.