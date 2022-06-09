Duluth Police Chief Mike Tusken will retire Aug. 1 after three decades of service to Duluth.
“It has been the honor and privilege to serve with the citizens of my hometown for more than 30 years-with the last six years as Chief of Police,” said Tusken in a June 8 press conference. “I am inspired to walk among the people of DPD who serve with nobility, honor, and courage. We understand that community safety requires a trusted community partnership. It is this partnership that we honor and cherish and is woven in to the fabric of our organization. I am excited to see new leaders ascending at DPD to lead this proud organization to the next level and knowing the community will be an engaged partner in the evolution ensures our future success.”
Tusken moved up the ranks within DPD starting as a Patrol Officer, Juvenile Investigator, Patrol Sergeant, Investigative Sergeant, Lieutenant/Area Commander, and Patrol Deputy Chief. In May 2016, Mayor Emily Larson appointed him Police Chief. Chief Tusken was the 36th Police Chief since the Department’s inception in 1870.
"Having Mike Tusken serve as our Police Chief has been an absolute dream as a Mayor," said Larson. "Mike is a trusted, steady leader who elevates everyone around him. He leads with heart, empathy, courage and a true belief in the power of policing to make people’s lives better and our communities safer.
Tusken will serve as Law Enforcement Program Coordinator of Fond du Lac Tribal and Community College’s (FDLTCC) Law Enforcement Program, where he will instruct new law enforcement students.
“This profession has given me a lot and I look forward to continuing to give back and inspire people about the nobility of the profession of law enforcement and how good policing has a tremendous impact on the people in our communities in which they live, work, and play,” said Chief Mike Tusken. “Teaching the future of policing has always been a passion of mine and I had the honor to teach multiple officers who currently work at DPD.”
An Interim Chief of Police is expected to be announced closer to Tusken’s departure. The hiring process for a new Police Chief will begin in the next few weeks. The position will be an open hiring process for both internal and external candidates, staying open for 30 days. Qualified candidates will go through a robust hiring process, which includes interviews and a public community event.
"I want to thank Mike for his 30 years of service in the Duluth Police Department and congratulate him and his family on his retirement," Chief Administrative Officer Noah Schuchman said. "I am grateful to have worked with and learned from Mike. He has always been an incredible voice for DPD and the City's leadership team, and while he'll be sorely missed, we wish him all the best in retirement. The City will post the job soon and encourage any and all qualified candidates to apply. We look forward to engaging the community in that process and will post more information regarding that as we are able."