Duluth Police Chief Mike Tusken is expected to announce his retirement on Wed., June 8, at 3 p.m. at the Public Safety Building. Duluth Mayor Emily Larson, Duluth Chief Administrative Officer Noah Schuchman and Chief Tusken are expected to present.
