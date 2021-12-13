Duluth Pack starts its 140th year of continuous business

On Dec. 12 Duluth Pack began its 140th year of continuous business. The Made in America manufacturer is the oldest canvas and leather bag and pack manufacturer in the USA. Since 1882, Duluth Pack has continuously handcrafted high-quality canvas, leather, and wool outdoor gear, packs, duffels, totes, and accessories.
On Dec. 12, 1882, Duluth Pack's French-Canadian founder Camille Poirier patented the official Duluth Pack – originally referred to as the Poirier Pack Sack. This original style was utilized among the timber, port, railway and mining industries and is still being manufactured and sold by Duluth Pack today. The original Duluth Pack styles - #2 Original and #4 Original - designed by Camille are both in-store and online.
“Beginning our 140th year of business is a huge milestone for us, and being the leader of an American-made company like Duluth Pack is an honor that I do not take lightly," said Duluth Pack's president and CEO, Tom Sega, in a statement released by the company on Friday. "Duluth Pack is an American legacy. It truly blazed the trails as an original outdoor gear company. It brings people together, and we can share our stories through our products. Our packs evoke memories that last generations. We thank our customers for continuing to support Made in the USA and hardworking Americans for nearly a century and a half."
Over the years, Duluth Pack has grown to become a worldwide recognized brand and used within blockbuster films, including the pack on Kevin Hart in the Jumanji series; international television shows (Ozark, The Neighborhood, Modern Family, and Last Man Standing), and carried and worn by A-List celebrities. All of Duluth Pack's manufactured items are still handcrafted one at a time in their historic century-old factory located in Duluth, Minnesota.
“We feel extremely fortunate to have become such a renowned company,” said Duluth Pack’s CFO, Mark Oestreich. "We continue to focus on our core values – a commitment to quality, providing premium products, manufacturing in America, and offering a lifetime guarantee – and we know Duluth packs will last for generations to come.”