Duluth Pack launches new convertible jet-setter tote

Duluth Pack introduces its the new convertible jet-setter tote this week.
The launch of the multi-use tote is inspired by suggestions and high demand from customers, the company said Monday. It will be available for early access to Duluth Pack's e-newsletter subscribers and VIPack loyalty program members on Tues., March 1, and to the public on Thurs., March 3.
"It's always exciting to add a new product to our collection," said Tom Sega, Duluth Pack's president and CEO. "With a product like this, we believe that this line will carry on the Duluth Pack traditions for generations to come."