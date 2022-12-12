Duluth Pack celebrates 140 years

Duluth Pack today (Dec. 12) celebrates its 140th anniversary of “made in the USA manufacturing.”
It is the oldest canvas and leather bag and pack manufacturer in the country. Company founder Camille Poirier, a French-Canadian immigrant to Northern Minnesota in 1870, patented the tumpline design in 1882 created in his small leather shoe shop. The design and modifications that followed gained popularity among those paddling in the Boundary Waters Canoe Area.
Duluth Pack has grown well beyond a single option, now with an array spanning 350 styles.
Its products range from outdoor packs, backpacks, crossbody purses, duffels, shooting sports equipment and more.
Throughout its history, the company that carries the city’s name has been located in Duluth.
“We handcraft the highest-quality premium American-made canvas and leather outdoor gear, packs, bags and hunting equipment that is guaranteed for life on all craftsmanship and hardware,” its website notes. The company, the site continues, maintains its “one-customer-at-a-time way of doing business that the brand has always valued. Duluth Pack craftsmen and craftswomen value and use the same artisanal techniques that the company has used since its beginning.”
See more at duluthpack.com.