The City of Duluth was recently awarded a technical assistance grant from the American Council for an Energy-Efficient Economy (ACEEE). Duluth was one of five local governments selected for the funding in addition to community-based partners in an effort to improve the energy performance of local rental housing.
In partnership with Ecolibrium3, the City plans to use this technical assistance to expand existing energy efficiency programs to renters by establishing relationships and a system of communication between utility providers, community-based organizations, and landlords. This includes developing protocols for approaching landlords with energy efficiency strategies and researching and sharing benefits and incentives for landlords to participate in energy-saving programs.
“Renters in Duluth face a higher energy burden while at the same time cannot do system replacements; the actions they can take to improve energy efficiency and lower their utility costs are minimal,” Duluth Sustainability Officer Mindy Granley said. “By prioritizing low-income residents and increasing the accessibility of existing programs to renters, the city hopes to increase the affordability of the housing stock while simultaneously lowering overall greenhouse gas emissions.”