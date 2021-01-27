Duluth named one of the top ten remote-ready cities

Duluth has been ranked No. 10 in American cities to live and work remotely.
The list, compiled by Livability with Fourth Economy, combined Livability’s 2020 Top 100 Best Places to Live rankings with indicators and data from Fourth Economy’s Community Index. Categories and amenities included broadband access, local jobs that could be done from home, affordability, a robust regional economy, and quality of life.
Duluth came in at No. 10 for its "unparalleled access to nature and outdoor recreation opportunities for every season. ... Right after you close your laptop for the day, you can head outside and make the most of your prime location."
Access to the natural world put it in the top 10, and the announcement includes kayaking the St. Louis River, spending time on a stand-up paddleboard before logging onto Slack each morning, and bike riding along the Duluth Lakewalk between Zoom calls. Another key factor: Duluth’s 100 parks and 150 miles of natural-surface hiking trails.
Livability also recommends Duluth for its super-fast high-speed internet connections that can support three to four people at one time. "So if you’ve got roommates or a partner who’s also working from home, you won’t have to strategically stagger your video conference calls."
They also describe how "This pro-business community is home to lots of startups and small companies, a deep pool of educated workers and an affordable cost of living. And if you want to level-up your skills and go for a promotion, you’ll have plenty of options nearby: University of Minnesota Duluth, Lake Superior College, The College of St. Scholastica, University of Wisconsin-Superior and Fond du Lac Tribal and Community College are all easily accessible."
