Despite losing roughly 7.5 million jobs nationwide since its peak in 1969, the manufacturing industry is still flourishing in some parts of the country, according to a recent report released by SmartAsset, a financial technology company headquartered in New York.
In its sixth annual study, SmartAsset analyzed data for 378 metro areas to find the best places to work in manufacturing. They analyzed data on manufacturing jobs as a percent of the total workforce, employment growth, income growth and home affordability.
The Duluth metro area ranks No. 32 in the nation among the best places to work for manufacturing out of 378 metro areas.
CLICK HERE for the full study, including the methodology, key findings and infographics.