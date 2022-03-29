Duluth is an economic development leader, Mayor Emily Larson said Tuesday in her annual State of the City address.
“Last year we had a record number of building permits and a half billion dollars of investment – more than double the previous year and the third year of record investment in a row,” she said. “Major businesses are making new private investment bets on Duluth. From Costco to ST Paper to Cirrus and beyond. These are businesses that chose Duluth. And we’ve got their back.”
The city is fielding constant new inquiries about investing in Duluth, the mayor said in her speech, which also addressed public safety, sustainability and connectivity.
“Today, in Duluth, a project needs to be more than shovel ready, it needs to be shovel worthy,” Larson continued. “This holistic view of economic development is working. When you survey actual businesses about what they look for in a community they seldom say fewer public services or benefits. Instead, they talk about solid infrastructure, a reliable and qualified workforce, housing, access to childcare, transportation and energy, and high on the list – safe neighborhoods and a great quality of life. These are the core ingredients of economic development we’ve focused on.”
The city has invested heavily in updating Duluth’s key infrastructure and will continue to do so, she said.
“Street reconstruction now averages 14 miles per year, up from 2 miles a year when I took office. We’re investing in stormwater management and replacing our 100-year-old water mains to ensure reliable and clean drinking water,” Larson said, noting:
The city is committed to getting the lead out of pipes so all kids can thrive.
The Lakewalk has been made more resilient, accessible, beautiful and durable than ever.
The city is building everything with climate adaptation and climate change in mind.
Addressing Duluth’s housing shortage, Larson noted “Since taking office, my administration has added a total 1500 new housing units. With support from the Duluth City Council, we’ve established a $4 million Housing Trust Fund to help private sector developers rehab or construct new affordable housing. At the same time, we announced a new private equity fund to secure private sector money for new housing.” More information will be released in the next few weeks.
“We have dedicated $19 million dollars from the federal ‘rescue plan’ to build 358 new affordable units and rehab and preserve 36 more.”
She acknowledged the city must do more to improve its permitting process - a problem frequently cited by contractors.
“We need to make things simpler and clearer,” she said. That will include:
1. A new online communication tool for frequently asked questions
2. A new service delivery system to allow staff more one-on-one service, and
3. Better and faster response time to all permit inquiries
“Additionally, tonight I’m announcing we’re implementing a new digital process to review electronic plans. Because we currently operate on a paper system, and this slows us down. Soon, multiple departments will be able to complete reviews simultaneously and instantly transmit their response to other departments. Inspectors will have real-time access to compare and discuss plans at job sites. From start to finish, it means fewer meetings, and faster and more efficient permitting with quicker turn-around for staff and our community,” the mayor explained.
The city will convene an internal audit to take its economic development strategy to the next level, she said.
“We will ask ourselves the following core economic development questions:
Are there internal policies prohibiting growth and development that can be changed?
Are there steps in the city process which can be eliminated or made easier?
How can we make sure everyone knows all expectations up front?
How can our communication strategy with private sector partners be improved?”
She added that the city must lay out its values and set an economic development vision, work with community partners to develop a strategy, and then make clear what is required and ensure our processes are easy to navigate.
“Now is the time to amplify all the ways we are getting things right, and get clear on where we can and will improve. Tourism is a key strategy here, with tremendous room for growth
“We are in the midst of launching our new tourism campaign to build a more robust tourism industry. Tourism is one of Duluth’s most dynamic industries. Millions of people visit our city every year to enjoy
our stores, hotels, parks, and restaurants. We want every single one of these visitors to love Duluth like we do,” she said.
She said the city has e a plan to reinvest and reinvigorate Canal Park and other tourism areas.
“We are expanding our visuals, messaging, and markets to connect tourism’s economic impact to neighborhood-based businesses and amenities, recognizing that it is our entire community which makes Duluth great,” Larson said.
Key to reimaging tourism and its business community is rethinking Downtown, the mayor continued.She noted COVID 19 has changed the way Duluthians work and live.
“While it is still too soon to tell whether these changes will be permanent, I suspect some of them will be. This has ramifications for how we envision our downtown. We need to make it easier and more inviting for people to work and experience downtown. We need to tackle blighted areas and storefronts and reimagine creative ways to use vacant spaces. The downtown Shopper’s Parking Ramp has got to go.”
The city needs to address illegal behaviors and continue to grow confidence in public safety downtown, Larson admitted.
She said more downtown space can be converted into housing.
“There is tremendous opportunity, lots of ideas, and a passion and commitment for doing it right. Now we need to develop a plan to move forward. So tonight, I’m announcing a Downtown Task Force to be co-chaired by Greater Downtown Council President Kristi Stokes and Duluth Superior Area Community Foundation President Shaun Floerke.
I’m charging this Task Force with convening partners from the public and private sector to provide recommendations within five months on four key areas: downtown safety, activation, investment, and vision. These recommendations will be made public.” Larson said.
Her goal for Duluth is to be the entrepreneurial engine of the state of Minnesota, Larson continued.
“Gone are the days where we anxiously hoped for some large out-of-town project or developer to save the day. Of course, we welcome these projects, but we all know that our future lies in tapping local talent and ingenuity,” she said.